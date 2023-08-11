Morgan's In Town

NORTH AMERICAN BROADCAST CO. Country WJKR (COUNTRY 103.9)/COLUMBUS, OH is rebranding for the weekend to "MORGAN And More: WALLEN 103.9." BIG LOUD RECORDS' MORGAN WALLEN has two sold-out shows this weekend (8/11-12) at THE OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY's OHIO STADIUM in COLUMBUS.

Beginning TODAY (8.11) at 6p (ET) through SATURDAY, "WALLEN 103.9" will feature music from WALLEN along with his tour support acts BAILEY ZIMMERMAN, HARDY, RILEY GREEN and ERNEST, as well as concert updates, parking and traffic information.

WJKR OM/PD JOHN CRENSHAW said, "The excitement is at a fever pitch in central OHIO this weekend with two sold-out shows at OHIO STADIUM, home of the BUCKEYES! 'WALLEN 103.9' is the soundtrack for concertgoers and Country music fans all weekend, with MORGAN AND MORE!"

