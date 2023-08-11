Larkins

RED STREET RECORDS artist RYAN LARKIN has signed with CREATIVE ARTISTS AGENCY (CAA) for booking. He also dropped his two debut songs TODAY (8/11),"Man That Holds The Beer" and "She's The Tough One." (Listen here.) The songs are an advance look at an EP he's readying for OCTOBER release, titled "MEET RYAN LARKINS." He's also a co-writer on CODY JOHNSON's new radio single, "The Painter."

The NASHVILLE native joined the RED STREET roster in JANUARY (NET NEWS 1/18), after having previously finished third in the CMT singing competition CAN YOU DUET. He then went on to compete and won first place in WSM-A/NASHVILLE's "Road Show Talent Competition." In addition to JOHNSON, his songs have been cut by TIM McGRAW, DOLLY PARTON and BILL ANDERSON, among others.

Said LARKIN, “It feels amazing to have music of my own out in the world! I’m really thankful for RED STREET RECORDS and CAA for giving me the opportunity to bring these songs to life and take them out on the road. My hope is that listeners connect with them the way I do!”

Added RED STREET CEO JAY DEMARCUS, “I’m so proud of RYAN and the music he’s created. I’m honored to be a part of this project, and I can’t wait to watch him break through the doors of Country music! These songs are incredible, and thanks to a powerful partnership with CAA, fans across the world will soon see RYAN for the star that he is. The best is yet to come!”

« see more Net News