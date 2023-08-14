Coming September 5th

STINGRAY Oldies CKJR-A (W1440)/WETASKIWIN-EDMONTON, AB is flipping to Sports on SEPTEMBER 5th in partnership with JASON GREGOR's JUST A GAME PRODUCTIONS and THE NATION NETWORK. The flip will fill the gap left by the abrupt shutdown of BELL MEDIA Sports CFRN-A (TSN 1260) this JUNE. The lineup will include KEVIN KARIUS 7-11a (MT), "FANTASY FRENZY WITH HALLEY & DOUGLAS" 11a-noon, "THE LOWDOWN WITH LOWETIDE" noon-2p. and GREGOR 2-6p.

GREGOR said, “It is wonderful to be part of the group bringing sports talk radio back to the CAPITAL region. Sports connects us in many ways and I felt there was a big void to fill. EDMONTON and area is an extremely passionate sports market and a very giving community. We will focus on sports and mix in some charitable components. It is exciting to be partnering with STINGRAY and THE NATION NETWORK to provide sports talk radio with a massive digital component. I can’t wait to get started.”

THE NATION NETWORK CEO JAY DOWNTON said, “We are very excited to be partnering with JASON GREGOR and STINGRAY on this project. EDMONTON is a fantastic sports market and deserves quality and accessible content. Not only does this mean the return of engaging sports talk on radio, we will also be distributing across the OILERSNATION.COM digital eco system. By layering these elements there will be no limits to the size of audience we can create. Exciting times!”

PD JACKIE RAE GREENING said, “We understand the importance of sports in the lives of people in the EDMONTON area. With SPORTS 1440 on the AM dial, fans can once again get their daily dose of sports content, expert analysis and passionate discussions that they’ve been missing."

