CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA’S AMY LILLEY is not only a brilliant singer-songwriter, but she’s also an incredible chef, a queer activist and a venue owner. She recently released her very first EP titled SHE (PLATOON), featuring her debut single “Formidable.” Since JUNE, the song accumulated over 500,000 streams and has helped bring her name to the masses. Check out AMY LILLEY in today's PASSPORT APPROVED.

