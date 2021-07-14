CONCHUR WHITE's upcoming EP DREAMERS is set to shed further light on that period of his life. Recorded across various different studios in the UK and U.S., CONCHÚR worked with producers including KEVIN MCMAHON (FRIGHTENED RABBIT, REAL ESTATE) and SIMON DINE (PAUL WELLER), with EP finally being mixed by MATT WIGGINS (LONDON GRAMMAR, GLASS ANIMALS, THE HORRORS). Don't miss today's discovery of CONCHUR WHITE on PASSPORT APPROVED.

« see more Net News