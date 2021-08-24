BERLIN-based artist LEEPA describes her music as interesting, raw, brutally honest, and unconditionally comforting. The 21-year-old's new single on COLUMBIA, “I’m Sorry, Are You?” is about losing friends, which can be more painful than losing a partner. Her music has been featured on the US celeb-comedy-account TINY CELEBRITIES. Critics say she is “true female empowerment and she is here to stay.” She represents a generation that mixes politics and pop culture in a funny way. Does her new single make you feel empowered?

Find out on today's PASSPORT APPROVED.

« see more Net News