L.A. songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer, PAPER IDOL's latest musical quest and long-awaited EP, MANIA DAYS, is said to give us several doses of wildness, especially with his first single "Seen This All Before." The epic journey he takes is said to follow the emotional, reality-bending, head in the clouds, dancey, melody-ridden, high-octane hysteria of today's world. Check out PAPER IDOL on today's PASSPORT APPROVED.

