REST FOR THE WICKED just unleashed their debut single “Bones,” which serves as an introspective examination into the shadowed depths of the mind—it’s about being afraid of what’s coming next. Signed to EMI MUSIC AUSTRALIA, the duo already have a series of shows sold with more tracks dropping this year. REST FOR THE WICKED is the musical project from MELBOURNE artist BEN TOWNSEND and SYDNEY-based multi-skilled producer TASKER. Together, they create a set of hazy, raw, genre-less pop songs.

Find out if the duo's collaboration is worth the hype in today's PASSPORT APPROVED.

