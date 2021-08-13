AUSTRALIA's SAIPHE (LOREN KERTSMAN) began composing, arranging and writing at an early age and taught herself the digital elements of music production. Native in both English and German, SAIPHE also speaks and sings in Portuguese. Her new single "Blanket" is a song expressing the toxicity of an exploitative relationship. Take a journey with SAIPHE on letting go of people who aren't good for you and your life.

Listen to "Blanket" on today's PASSPORT APPROVED.

