TEL-AVIV Indie synth-pop project TEE DEE DEES is releasing its debut single, “War,” taken from his upcoming album, 1^2=1 which was produced by BEN SHOPEN and is scheduled for release on ALASKA MUSIC in 2022. TEE DEE DEES is the solo project of ORI MAR, although he enlisted TOMER Z (of the UK-ISRAELI band BLACKFIELD) for drums on the album as well as the artistic works of KARNI POSTEL (who has previously worked with ASAF AVIDAN and the MOJOS). Born and based in TEL-AVIV, ORI MARK spent some time living in BOSTON before he would go on to follow his passion for the written word, becoming editor in chief at the HAARETZ MAGAZINE. At the age of 37, TEE DEE DEES decided to follow his heart and become an indie pop diva. Will this cheerfully bright synths and 80’s style basslines make your toes wiggle with excitement from his debut single.

Find out in today's PASSPORT APPROVED.

« see more Net News