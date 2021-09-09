NEW ZEALAND four-piece indie band THERE'S A TUESDAY has dropped their latest single “Fomo” on NATIVE TONGUE. The song allows the band to tackle important issues such as mental health and general day-to-day anxiety. The late teens/early twenties quartet are fronted by NAT HUTTON and MINNIE ROBBERDS, both on vocals and guitar, along with ANGUS MURRAY on drums and JOEL BECKER on bass, draw inspiration from BON IVER, PHOEBE BRIDGERS and TINY RUINS. The kiwi outfit will be touring NEW ZEALAND with BENEE later this year and starting their own WIMPY KIDZ Tour.

Take a listen to "Fomo" in today's PASSPORT APPROVED.

