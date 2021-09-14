Unsigned SCOTTISH indie trio VISTAS released their sophomore album WHAT WERE YOU HOPING TO FIND? (BELIEVE) a month ago, and have a new single called "Brand New." The collection of new songs dives deeper into the three-piece’s songwriting process, taking things into even bigger and new territories, while keeping the optimistic VISTAS charm that has made them one of the UK’s most loved indie bands. Will their second album reach it's potential. Take a first listen to "Brand New" on today's PASSPORT APPROVED.

