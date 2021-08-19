THAILAND’s YEP MAY YEP stand by their claim that they are a pop band, but their sound may contradict that. It’s hard to identify any specified genre because of a mix of alternative, pop, rock and experimental music in their sound. Their single “Beautiful Girl” is a pop-punk song and according to the band, will take you way back to those long-lost high school vibes. Can you feel the nostalgia? Find out in today’s PASSPORT APPROVED.

