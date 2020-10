FOREST BLAKK has toured extensively supporting NEEDTOBREATHE, GAVIN JAMES and more. He is also set to re-join THE GOO GOO DOLLS alongside LIFEHOUSE for their “MIRACLE PILL SUMMER 2020 TOUR,” following the proactive rescheduling of shows due to COVID-19. Don't miss today's discovery of FOREST BLAKK on PASSPORT APPROVED.

« see more Net News