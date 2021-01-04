WHAT'S IN-STORE MUSIC CHARTS -- a valuable new tool for music discovery -- are now part of ALL ACCESS, providing exclusive access to five weekly charts showing in-store retail airplay:

Currents

Recurrents

The Dance Environment

Holiday Chart

Year-To-Date Chart

Check out the WHAT'S IN-STORE MUSIC charts, exclusively here on ALLACCESS.COM in the CHARTS tab of the navigation bar ... Many of these songs have generated millions of plays!

