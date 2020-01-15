MIA’S mission is to create the kind of quirky dark pop that her generation has embraced via artists discovered across socials, including xmtoon, girl in red and OLIVIA O’BRIAN. “Emotion” showcases the melodic sensitivity and maturity the 17-year-old newcomer has been quietly cultivating while working and waiting for her moment. Don't miss today's discovery of MIA RODRIGUEZ on PASSPORT APPROVED.

