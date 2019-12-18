Mike McKay

Veteran voice over talent MIKE McKAY signs on to ENTERCOM Country WDAF (106-5 THE WOLF)/KANSAS CITY.

Commented McKAY, "I'm getting to work with MIKE KENNEDY and JEFF JAXON for the first time since we flipped KBEQ to Country in the early '90s. This frequency (106.5) was where I uttered my first on-air words in the '80s when it was KXXR (and MIKE K was there, too!). And now I'll be on the same station as my beloved KC CHIEFS!"

For demos and availability, hit up www.mikemkayvo.com or NATE ZEITZ at CESD TALENT ([email protected]).

