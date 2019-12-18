Buzz Knight

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP EVP/Strategy And Innovation BUZZ KNIGHT will leave his position by the end of the year to launch a new media consultancy firm, BUZZ KNIGHT MEDIA.

In his new role, KNIGHT will continue to advise BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP’s various brands on multiple projects and initiatives, as well as focus on enhancing brand health for other media companies, with an eye on maximizing audience and revenue.

Said KNIGHT, “I’m very grateful to CAROLINE BEASLEY, BRUCE BEASLEY and JUSTIN CHASE for providing me with the incredible opportunity to join the company three years ago. The great teams in the markets continue to perform at the highest level and I’m very proud to be able to continue to be associated with them. Special thanks to CAROLINE for providing me with the privilege of extending my relationship with BEASLEY as I fulfill a life-long dream of launching my own consultancy firm.”



Added BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP CEO CAROLINE BEASLEY, “BUZZ has been instrumental in the evolution of the stations over the years. We are very grateful to him for everything he has done and look forward to continuing the relationship as his first official client!”

