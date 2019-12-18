Heritage ENTERCOM News-Talk KNSS-A-F/WICHITA, KS is the latest station to pick up the short-form “TODD STARNES News & Commentary.”

“TODD is a personality that connects with our audience,” KNSS PD TONY DUESING said. “An honest guy that says what matters most to listeners, that’s a winning combination.”

TODD STARNES News & Commentary is now heard on more than 750 radio stations. For information on becoming an affiliate, contact MICHAEL HAMILTON at HAMILTON STRATEGIES, [email protected].

