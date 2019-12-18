Ed Howard And Briony Turner Named Co-Presidents/UK

WARNER MUSIC UK ups BRIONY TURNER and ED HOWARD to Co-Presidents of ATLANTIC RECORDS UK, effective from JAN. 1st. TURNER, who joined ATLANTIC in 2009, is upped from Co-Head/A&R for the label, while HOWARD is currently MD of ASYLUM RECORDS UK, the ATLANTIC UK imprint that he joined upon its inception 12 years ago.

WARNER MUSIC UK incoming Chairman/CEO TONY HARLOW said, “From its inception in the States over seven decades ago, to the creation of the first stand-alone ATLANTIC RECORDS UK company in 2004, the label has been guided by A&R-driven, independent-spirited leaders. BRIONY and ED are carrying on that tradition with enormous success, time and time again showing that they can spot truly original talent and develop global superstars. Their artists break the mould, transcend boundaries, and drive the conversation. They are brilliantly suited to take this culture-shifting label into the future."

« see more Net News