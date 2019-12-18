Choir

HUBBARD Hot AC KSTP-FM (KS95)/MINNEAPOLIS PD LEIGHTON PECK shares with ALL ACCESS, "wanted to give you the results our our 21st Annual KS95 for Kids Radiothon held FRIDAY DECEMBER 13th, benefitting two local charities. GILLETTE CHILDREN’S SPECIALTY HEALTHCARE and CHILDREN’S CANCER RESEARCH FUND.

"Hosted by the KS95 Morning show with CRISCO, DEZ and RYAN, our 12 hours of hope event raised over $774,000.00. All money was raised locally and stays in THE TWIN CITIES. The day was capped off with our 7th Annual KS95 Clouds Choir for a Cause. 8500 KS95 listeners gathered at THE MALL OF AMERICA to sing ZACH SOBIECH’s song ‘Clouds’."

