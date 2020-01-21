Trevor Morini

iHEARTMEDIA names TREVOR MORINI as SVP/Programming for the RALEIGH market, effective JANUARY 21, 2020. In addition, MORINI will also serve as PD for Top 40 WDCG (G105). He will report to Market Pres. ALAN KIRSHBOM and RSVP/Programming CHADWICK “A.J.” HAUSKNECHT.

MORINI most recently was PD for iHEART Top 40 KHFI (96.7 KISS FM) and Alternative KASE-HD2 (ALT 97.5)/AUSTIN.

“TREVOR has done amazing things thus far in his career,” said KIRSHBOM. “He is an expert at developing talent and building positive and winning cultures. I am extremely pleased to have him join the iHEARTMEDIA/RALEIGH team.”

“His unique perspective, positive energy and creativity make him a superstar,” said HAUSKNECHT. “TREVOR holds a winning track record and I’m thrilled to have him lead our programming efforts in RALEIGH.”

“I am honored for the opportunity to lead the talented programming team in RALEIGH,” said MORINI. “Together, we will build upon their success and continue to grow our market-leading brands. Thank you to the iHEARTMEDIA senior leadership team for their continued support."

