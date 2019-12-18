New

CUMULUS MEDIA’s WESTWOOD ONE adds ESPORTS 30 with KEVIN KNOCKE as an original podcast covering esports news and in-depth interviews with industry personalities, celebrities, athletes, influencers, and enthusiasts.

"Esports is now big enough that it can't rely on the sunshine and rainbows perspective that it’s the 'next big thing' so we need to understand how to develop a sustainable infrastructure for the long term,” said KNOCKE. “I'll be inviting on guests with a broad viewpoint of the industry as a whole as well as game-specific experts who are willing to take an honest look at their game and reflect on improvements needed."

