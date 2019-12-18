Sugarland

Award-winning Country duo SUGARLAND has signed with NASHVILLE-based BIG MACHINE RECORDS. They previously were signed to a joint venture deal between BIG MACHINE and UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP NASHVILLE (UMGN) for their last album, 2018’s “BIGGER,” and before that recorded four studio albums and a CHRISTMAS project for UMGN’s MERCURY RECORDS imprint. SUGARLAND’s JENNIFER NETTLES is also signed to BIG MACHINE as a solo artist.

“I am so proud to continue my association with SCOTT BORCHETTA and BIG MACHINE RECORDS,” said NETTLES. “SCOTT has been there for SUGARLAND since our very first release, ‘Baby Girl,’ and continues to be our biggest champion when it comes to our records. We are so excited about all that’s ahead!”

“SUGARLAD has always been a band with a mission to spread our message as far as we can into every corner of the world, and I can imagine no better partner or bigger machine than SCOTT BORCHETTA and BMLG,” said SUGARLAND’S KRISTIN BUSH.

“The music that JENNIFER and KRISTIAN make and perform together is nothing short of magical, and I’m honored that they now call BIG MACHINE their exclusive home,” said BORCHETTA, BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP’S Pres./CEO.

« see more Net News