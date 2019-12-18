Courtney Nelson

ALL ACCESS sends condolences to the staff at COX MEDIA GROUP/SAN ANTONIO, who are mourning one of their own. COURTNEY NELSON, who went by the on-air name DAVE BROOKS, died suddenly as a result of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident on SATURDAY, DECEMBER 14th. He was 59.

“Whenever there was anything to be done. COURTNEY was there,” said COX/SAN ANTONIO OM and Country Format Leader JEFF GARRISON. “COURTNEY’s dedication to his family, his work, and to all of us has been unprecedented.”

NELSON moved to SAN ANTONIO in 2012 with his wife, son, and daughter, and had on-air roles at both Country KCYY (Y100), where he did weekends, and Classic Country KKYX, where he did middays, as well as multiple other responsibilities within the COX cluster. Prior to SAN ANTONIO, NELSON programmed stations in EL PASO, TX, including Hot AC KSII (KISS-FM) and Active Rock KLAQ, where he also hosted mornings from 1986 to 1992.

According to GARRISON, NELSON was known for teaching and mentoring countless co-workers and friends, and for his tireless work ethic.

« see more Net News