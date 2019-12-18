General Gridlock

GENERAL GRIDLOCK, longtime TOTAL TRAFFIC and WEATHER NETWORK reporter, took to FACEBOOK to announce "my tour of duty has been completed."

He announced, "For the first time since the late '80s, there are no GENERAL GRIDLOCK traffic reports on the radio anywhere in the free world. Sharing the airwaves with incredibly talented broadcasters on so many of America's finest radio stations is a rare privilege and joy."

GRIDLOCK nodded to PAUL ANDERSON and WORKHOUSE MEDIA, "for the steady support and advice... I continue to be grateful to the enlightened businesses who choose to invest their advertising dollars with live, local, personality driven radio stations. That choice contributes to the sense of community and quality of life every time it is heard."

Here's a YOUTUBE compilation of some of his greatest hits.

