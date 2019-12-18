New

MLC MEDIA Spanish Urban XHLNC/SAN DIEGO will officially launch as MAS FLO 104.9 FM in the SAN DIEGO-TIJUANA metro area today (12/18).

The format will feature a blend of Spanish Urban music from the top Latin artists in the industry. The music genres will include reggaeton, trap, tropical, and urban from artists like J BALVIN, MALUMA, NICKY JAM, ROSALITA and BAD BUNNY, among others. The radio station will be broadcast from LOS ANGELES with a target demographic of Young Adults 18-34.

Commented MLC MEDIA CEO CARLOS MONCADA, “The time for MAS FLO to be part of the SAN DIEGO-TIJUANA market couldn’t be any more precise. We see the audience trends and the huge following this music genre has with the younger generations that we are certain MAS FLO will be a total success.”

