Collects More Than 1 Million Diapers

SUMMIT MEDIA Top 40 KQCH (CHANNEL 94.1)/OMAHA collected more than one million diapers and other supplies for the LYDIA HOUSE at the OPEN DOOR MISSION. It’s the 17th year for the annual charity event and broadcast and, according to the station, is unofficially “the largest” diaper drive in the country. This year the station and volunteers spent 25 hours over two days collecting and loading diapers in to four semi-trucks in below freezing temperatures.

SUMMIT MEDIA OMAHA OM MATT DERRICK commented, "We had listeners drop off diapers that have been doing this for the past 17 years. Some people started as kids with their parents and are now adults continuing the tradition as well as lots of first-timers.

"Our largest single donation was over 100,000 diapers, but every diaper counts! At the end we collected over one million diapers for the LYDIA HOUSE. This kind of community event is what we are all about as a company and brand and I couldn’t be prouder of my team and the community for making a huge difference in the lives of so many kids and families in the next year.”

« see more Net News