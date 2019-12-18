In Miami

NOSTALGIACON has joined with the iHEARTMEDIA/MIAMI stations to bring the '80s pop culture convention to MIAMI. The second annual convention takes place APRIL 25th and 26th at the MANA CONVENTION CENTER in MIAMI.

As the presenting partner, iHEARTMEDIA will leverage its nine market-leading multiplatform stations and brands to promote and market the convention..

The participation includes sponsorship collaborations for branded activations, VIP fan experiences, contests, giveaways, and grassroots promotions. iHEARTLATINO Chairman/Chief Creative Officer ENRIQUE SANTOS will serve as the chair of the convention’s national advisory board.

Said NOSTALGIACON CEO MANNY RUIZ, “This partnership turbo-charges NOSTALGIACON MIAMI, immediately elevating our show’s stature and content offering for the benefit of our fans, sponsors, performers, celebrities, and exhibitors. The fact our convention features major music concerts with original ‘80s artists as a vital component of the show makes it even more strategic to have a presenting partner like iHEARTMEDIA on board.”

« see more Net News