Mark Fritzges, #1 Forever

After an amazing 40 years of service to ATLANTIC RECORDS, SVP/National Promotion MARK FRITZGES is hanging up his ATLANTIC JERSEY #40, and his number will be retired in the ATLANTIC RECORDS HALL OF FAME.

"MARK has been instrumental in breaking and shepherding the careers of countless artists who have gone on to worldwide fame and recognition for their creativity and music.

His deep roots and relationships with radio are legendary. MARK's positive spirit and humble nature have had a profound effect on so many in the industry and throughout the decades for us here at ATLANTIC RECORDS.

Pres./Promotion ANDREA GANIS and the entire staff released this: "Our sincere thanks and gratitude for all you have done and the innumerable contributions to the well-being and success of all you have touched over your long career. MARK, you are a consummate music man and executive and your friendship and leadership will be greatly remembered by everyone for all time. We toast you MARK and your lovely wife JUDY with great love and respect."

