CBS This Morning Looks Back At Tom Joyner’s 25 Years In Syndication
December 18, 2019 at 7:32 AM (PT)
After 25 years in radio syndication TOM JOYNER recently (12/13) did his last live studio show (NET NEWS 12/10).
URBAN ONE/REACH MEDIA is airing re-runs of prior shows until the end of this month and at such time, JOYNER will be officially retired from terrestrial radio.
CBS THIS MORNING recently devoted a segment on JOYNER’s retirement and included some his career highlights.
Watch below:
