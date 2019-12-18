Joyner

After 25 years in radio syndication TOM JOYNER recently (12/13) did his last live studio show (NET NEWS 12/10).

URBAN ONE/REACH MEDIA is airing re-runs of prior shows until the end of this month and at such time, JOYNER will be officially retired from terrestrial radio.

CBS THIS MORNING recently devoted a segment on JOYNER’s retirement and included some his career highlights.

Watch below:

« see more Net News