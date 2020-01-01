Adds Shows, Affiliates

SUN BROADCAST GROUP has added both shows and affiliates for the new year.

“It’s a mostly '90s CHRISTMAS with ALFONSO RIBEIRA”, a commercial-free, holiday show has been picked up by over 20 new affiliates nationwide.

"TEJANO NATION". The two-hour weekly show is available JANUARY 1st, 2020 and will feature popular TEJANO music artists and bands.

The addition of major new affiliates including: WIOQ/PHILADELPHIA ("The Show with DJ GOOFY WHITEKID"), WFDF/DETROIT ("The MICHAEL BAISDEN Show"), WBZY/ATLANTA and WRIT/MILWAUKEE ("The '90s with ALFONSO RIBEIRO"), KZPT/KANSAS CITY ("Throwback Nation Radio"), and WPLW (PULSE FM)/RALEIGH, NC ("Weekend Throwdown with JAGGER"). This complements the addition of over 250 new affiliates for SBG this year.

SUN BROADCAST GROUP Pres./Founder JASON BAILEY commented, “2019 was an exceptional year for SBG with the addition of some amazing new shows and services, the growth within our affiliate department, and a tremendous response from our partners and advertisers following the announcement of our 2020 lineup. I’m so proud to start the new decade with such a great group of hosts, partners, and dedicated employees.”

Added SBG VP/Programming & Affiliate Relations RICH O'BRIEN, “SBG is known for innovation, originality, and creativity in network radio. We look forward to 2020 to continue create great radio for great people, supported by our affiliates, strong industry partners and the entire team at SBG."

