Longtime radio professional, PAT EVANS has decided to step away from the mic. The former voice of FOX SPORTS RADIO, YAHOO SPORTS, "The BILL PRESS Show" and others is stepping away from the business,.

“I am humbled, surprised and excited at the opportunity to finally ignore the “snooze” button," he said. “I am truly thankful to have crossed paths during my 49-year career with legendary programmers, incredibly talented personalities and the usual suspects that permeate our business.

“While I couldn’t possibly thank everyone, a special nod to the late RICK CARROLL, ANDREW ASHWOOD, BOBBY RICH and BOB HAMILTON, each of whom believed in my talent. Big thanks to iHEART SAN ANTONIO for giving me a place to hang my hat for the past 22 years as Senior Creative Services Director."

Evans stressed, "I'm not really retiring, just not going to the terrestrial location every day.”

Reach him at [email protected].

