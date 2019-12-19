Sold

VALENCE MEDIA, the parent company of trade magazine BILLBOARD, is acquiring NIELSEN MUSIC. The purchase includes the insights and product suite that are used to publish their charts. Financial details weren't released.

BILLBOARD notes, "The purchase reunites BILLBOARD with the leading music consumption analytics platform after a decade-long separation," explaining, "NIELSEN MUSIC -- formerly NIELSEN SOUNDSCAN -- was created in 1991 by MIKE FINE and MIKE SHALETT and has provided the BILLBOARD charts with consumption insights on sales, downloads and streams since then, fueling the Hot 100, 200, Artist 100 and many other top genre and airplay tallies."

The two companies were co-owned from 1999-2009 by the Dutch company VERENIGDE NEDERLANDSE UITGEVERIJEN (VNU), which changed its name to NIELSEN in 2007 and was sold two years later. BILLBOARD has operated under VALENCE MEDIA since 2018.

« see more Net News