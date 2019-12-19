Shop With A Cop!

CUMULUS MEDIA Country WSM-F (95.5 NASH ICON)/NASHVILLE morning host MARTY MCFLY’s charity, “Hometown Strong," partnered with the SPARTA [TN} YMCA and the SPARTA POLICE DEPARTMENT for “Shop With a Cop," which connected SPARTA-area children in need with local police officers for a free holiday shopping trip on SATURDAY, DECEMBER 14th. Officers donated their time to be personal shoppers and to offer a positive experience to the kids and their families.

MCFLY said, “Spending a day with police officers in a hometown like SPARTA really is a heartwarming experience. People were stopping and thanking the officers for what they do, and the kids they shopped with drew pictures and made the officers thank you cards. This is what top-level community law enforcement looks like, and it’s the type of story that needs more attention.“

To become a sponsor of next year’s events, contact MCFLY at [email protected].

