New

OSIRIS MEDIA has launched a new podcast for 2020 hosted by author and music historian STEVE SILBERMAN. "FREAK FLAG FLYING" features in-depth conversations with DAVID CROSBY, founding member of THE BYRDS and CROSBY, STILLS, NASH & YOUNG.

“For 50 years, DAVID CROSBY has been a major force in music,”said SILBERMAN. “Whether providing shimmering harmonies for THE BYRDS, transforming pop by turning THE BEATLES on to Indian music, penning haunting melodies like ‘Guinevere’ for CROSBY, STILLS, NASH & YOUNG, or exploring the outer reaches of folk and jazz-influenced rock for his own SKY TRAILS, CPR, and LIGHTHOUSE bands, I am thrilled to dig in deeply with David and to bring our conversation to music fans around the world.”

The first in the four-episode series of FREAK FLAG FLYING launches MONDAY, JANUARY 6th.

« see more Net News