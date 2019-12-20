Daywind Music Group

DAYWIND MUSIC GROUP is offering a free CHRISTMAS program, “Everything CHRISTMAS,” hosted by popular SOUTHERN gospel artists, GERALD WOLFE and MICHAEL BOOTH. The hour-long program includes music from GREATER VISION, THE BOOTH BROTHERS, KAREN PECK & NEW RIVER, LEGACY FIVE and other SOUTHERN gospel groups.

This program is available in either a full hour version or in a segmented version which allows for seven minutes of local commercial inventory. All formats are welcome to run this show between now and CHRISTMAS. Contact GREG GOODMAN for access to the show at [email protected].

