Stuart Last (Photo: LinkedIn)

AUDIOBOOM appoints STUART LAST as CEO. LAST joined AUDIOBOOM in 2014 and launched the business in the U.S, leading all strategy, business development, sales and production operations in the company’s largest market. He served as COO before being appointed the interim CEO in SEPTEMBER of 2019.

“I’m excited to lead our talented team as we move into a new year of growth,” said LAST. “We have a lot of opportunity and hard work in front of us as we expand our original content network and help more advertisers discover the power of podcasting. AUDIOBOOM has an exciting future ahead.”

Before joining AUDIOBOOM, he ran podcast operations at VOXNEST in NEW YORK.

“AUDIOBOOM continues to go from strength to strength and I am delighted that STUART has demonstrated the ability to quickly get to grips with the new role,” said Chairman MICHAEL TOBIN OBE. “As such the Board has no hesitation in appointing him as CEO. I look forward to working with him closely as AUDIOBOOM continues on its upward journey."

