For the fourth year in a row, COX MEDIA GROUP AC WSB (B98.5))ATLANTA gave lucky families a holiday to remember, with “TAD & DREX’s Merry Little CHRISTMAS.” Fifteen families experienced a special day at GEORGIA AQUARIUM and had their holiday lists fulfilled by B98.5’s generous listeners and sponsors.

Morning hosts TAD LEMIRE, DREX RENER and KARA LEIGH asked listeners to nominate families in need who deserved a “Merry Little CHRISTMAS.” The 15 families chosen joined TAD, DREX, KARA and the B98.5 team for a holiday party at GEORGIA AQUARIUM on SATURDAY, DECEMBER 14th, where they were treated to a holiday meal, games, photos with SANTA, and more.

Station Sr. Director Of Operations CHRIS EAGAN commented, "’Merry Little CHRISTMAS’ brings so much joy to families who need some help at the holiday. We're humbled to be able to make CHRISTMAS special for these kids."

These ATLANTA-area families had no way to put gifts under the tree this year and some needed basics for their households. Each family provided a wish list, and listeners donated gifts such as bicycles, art supplies, action figures, L.O.L. dolls and new clothes.

TAD, DREX and KARA then delivered the gifts to each family, wrapped up and ready for SANTA to place under the tree. Thanks to listeners,, as well as sponsors, GEORGIA AQUARIUM, PUBLIX, KID TO KID and DELTA COMMUNITY CREDIT UNION for giving these fifteen families a “Merry Little CHRISTMAS!”

