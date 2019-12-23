HUBBARD BROADCASTING Country WUBE (B105)/CINCINNATI morning show, "The BIG DAVE Show," made it a mission this year to collect 10,000 toys for girls and boys. All toys collected were donated to the U.S. MARINE CORPS' TOYS FOR TOTS campaign.

The morning team surpassed its goal and was able to donate 12,970 new, unwrapped toys to ensure that every TRI-STATE child gets to experience the joy of CHRISTMAS this year.

Collections entailed:

• “CONEYS for Toys” tour at area SKYLINE CHILI restaurants where all who brought a toy received a free SKYLINE cheese CONEY.

• B105 TOY TROOPER, where the morning team encouraged listeners to spearhead toy collections at their workplace. "The BIG DAVE Show" then traveled many miles to collect them all over the TRI-STATE

• B-105 CYBER TOY TROOPER where the station’s website linked to a special page where listeners could easily donate a toy digitally.

• "The BIG DAVE Show" Ugly Christmas Sweater, with a portion of the proceeds from each shirt sold going to Toys For Tots.

• Toy and cash donations collected at “JOLLY HOUR” parties at local bars with live CHRISTMAS music provided by the station’s house band, TORIA & The EGGNOGGINS.