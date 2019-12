Sleepin' In

iHEARTMEDIA Country KTEX/MCALLEN-BROWNSVILLE, TX morning co-host PATCHES has decided to hang up his headphones and retire.

The station shared on FACEBOOK, "After 25 years of service to the Rio Grande Valley, Patches from the KTEX Morning Show will retire at the end of this month. Patches has decided to spend more time with his family and watch his grand kids grow up."

