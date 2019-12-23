Tim Byrd

VCMG LIVE Oldies/Adult Hits CHANNEL 95.9 FM/PALM BEACH, FL, announce the return of veteran radio personality TIM "THE BYRDMAN" BYRD to their new morning show, "BYRDMAN’s Get Up and Go Show."

THE BYRDMAN started in radio at the age of 15 and most recently spent 13 years in local radio in SOUTH FLORIDA on WRMF (97.9FM), WEAT (104.3FM), and WOLL (105.5FM). Known as an influencer with his popular podcast and website PALM BEACH LIVE WORK PLAY and social media following, TIM has been a long-time MC, and charity host for many years throughout SOUTH FLORIDA.

THE TRUE OLDIES CHANNEL came on air in OCTOBER, 2017, with legendary on-air personalities such as SCOTT SHANNON and JOHN TESH.

BYRDMAN's new morniong show will ar 6a-9a ET, with listener call-ins, live song requests, artist interviews, ticket giveaways, traffic and weather and the greatest hits of all time.

Said THE BYRDMAN, "I am excited to go back on the air with this radio station, it gives me the opportunity to play the songs that I grew up with, some even before I was on the air. The energy and fun of this music is a perfect match for my energy level and positive outlook. I look forward to being in touch with my audience daily. Now, I will combine all of it together"

Commented EVP/Market Manager SCOTT ELBERG, “I’ve followed TIM’s career going back to his days at WNBC in N.Y. He’s the consummate professional and we ‘re delighted that’s he’s joining THE TRUE OLDIES CHANNEL to wake up PALM BEACH. It’s an exciting time for our company, and TIM is just the beginning of our growth."

« see more Net News