Radio Luxembourg

Former RADIO LUXENBOURG Director TONY PRINCE is auctioning off his entire album collection to spend on his newest enterprise, www.uniteddj.com.

RADIO LUXEMBOURG was the first radio station in the world to play THE BEATLES. That is documented with a fax from PAUL McCARTNEY (a friend of TONY’s from back in the day). TONY is auctioning the first BEATLES single played on RADIO LUXEMBOURG. And, it’s signed by McCARTNEY, the record that launched The Beatles career.

Go here for more information.

« see more Net News