Kool 105 Raises Record Money

HALL COMMUNICATIONS Oldies/Adult Hits WKOL-FM (KOOL 105)/BURLINGTON, VT-PLATTSBURGH, NY's 2019 fundraising drive for CAMP TA-KUM-TA set a new record. The five-day morning drive radio-thon raised $203,881.65 to send children in VERMONT and NEW YORK to summer camp.

WKOL personalities JON BROOKS and MARK KNIGHT anchored from KOOL105’s SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, studios, with volunteers answering phones and taking pledges.

HALL COMMUNICATIONS BURLINGTON-PLATTSBURGH EVP/GM DAN DUBONNET commented, “KOOL 105 listeners have adopted CAMP TA-KUM-TA as their own. For 21 years, our DECEMBER motto has been 'It’s KOOL To Send A Kid To CAMP TA-KUM-TA and our listeners have responded. This year, they set a new record.”

The money raised by WKOL ensures 75 children with cancer will attend summer camp at CAMP TA-KUM-TA in 2020 at no cost to the families.

