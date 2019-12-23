Radio-Thon Check

IHEARTMEDIA AC WLTW (106.7 LITE FM)/NEW YORK raises more than $519k during its second annual HOPE FOR THE HOLIDAYS RADIOTHON.

The fundraising efforts will benefit the HASSENFELD CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL at NYU LANGONE.

During the radio-thon, the station's on-air personalities including PAUL CUBBY BRYANT, CHRISTINE NAGY, HELEN LITTLE, NINA DEL RIO and RICH KAMINSKI hosted a live broadcast from HASSENFELD CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL and encouraged listeners to donate in support of the hospital and the children undergoing treatment.

The radiothon featured performances by ELIZABETH CHAN, THE CURRENTS CHOIR and THE ALTERNATIVE ROUTES. In addition, several cast members from the "Come From Away Broadway" show stopped by the event and presented the hospital with a donation check. Sponsors for the event included FIDELIS CARE and Come From Away.

Listeners can still make donations at litefm.com/hope.

Commented station PD CHRIS CONLEY, “We are delighted to be part of such a monumental cause in NEW YORK CITY. We are honored to partner with HASSENFELD CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL in supporting children and families in the metro area that are going through treatment. We look forward to continue to grow this partnership in the years to come.”

« see more Net News