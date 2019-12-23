Sold

JAMES SU's RIVERSIDE BROADCASTING, LLC is selling Chinese KXPD-A (CHINA RADIO INTERNATIONAL)/TIGARD-PORTLAND, OR to IRINA BARANOVA's PIN INVESTMENTS, LLC for $200,000 in a deal brokered by KOZACKO MEDIA SERVICES to be filed within the next two days at the FCC. The buyer will flip the format to programming for the Russian community.

In deals filed with the FCC, NRG MEDIA's NRG LICENSE SUB, LLC is selling AC WSJY, News-Talk WFAW-A, and W277DV/FORT ATKINSON, WI and Classic Hits WKCH (KOOL 106.5)/WHITEWATER, WI to MAGNUM COMMUNICATIONS, INC. for $2.7 million.

FITZGERALD AND HAWRAS, PARTNERSHIP is selling Classic Hits WPHD and Alternative WPHD-HD3-W226BA (93 THE DRIVE)/ELMIRA, NY and W300DH/CORNING, NY to KRISTIN CANTRELL's SOUTHERN BELLE, LLC (license) and SEVEN MOUNTAINS MEDIA OF NY, LLC (assets) for $150,000 ($50,000 cash, $100,000 in a promissory note) plus a time brokerage agreement before closing and a four-year noncompete. In addition, the same sellers' EUROPA COMMUNICATIONS, INC. is selling Classic Rock WMTT (95 THE MET)/TIOGA, PA; W226AP/HORNELL, NY; W228DN/ELMIRA HEIGHTS, NY; W236AK/CORNING, NY; W236CP/HORNELL, NY; W239BK/BATH, NY; W239BQ/ELMIRA, NY; W250BI/MANSFIELD, PA; W269BK/HORSEHEADS, NY; W277DW/ELMIRA, NY; W284BX/ALFRED, NY; and W300BX/WELLSBORO, PA to CANTRELL's companies for $1.25 million ($650,000 cash, $650,000 in a promissory note) plus a time brokerage agreement before closing. And the same sellers' EQUINOX BROADCASTING CORP. is selling WZHD/CANASERAGA, NY to CANTRELL's companies for $600,000 ($300,000 cash, $300,000 in a promissory note) plus a time brokerage agreement before closing.

CHESAPEAKE-PORTSMOUTH BROADCASTING CORPORATION is selling Spanish Contemporary Christian WCPK-A (LA VOZ DE DIOS 1600)/CHESAPEAKE, VA to HOSANNA MEDIA CHRISTIAN GROUP, INC. for $250,000 less $199,000 in previously-paid time brokerage fees.

NORTHERN MICHIGAN RADIO, INC. is selling Adult Hits WFCX (94.3 THE FOX)/LELAND, MI to CENTRAL MICHIGAN UNIVERSITY for $500,000.

NORTHERN RADIO OF PETOSKEY, INC. is selling Rock WKLT/KALKASKA, MI to MIDWESTERN BROADCASTING COMPANY's WBCM RADIO, INC. for $450,000.

WAGY, INC. is selling Oldies WAGY-A-W298CZ/FOREST CITY, NC to KTC BROADCASTING, INC. for $75,000 plus a time brokerage agreement before closing.

The previously announced sale by SOUND COMMUNICATIONS, LLC of News-Talk WGGO-A-W263CZ (100.5 THE PATRIOT) and Classic Rock WQRS (98 ROCKS)/SALAMANCA-OLEAN, NY, Top 40 WMXO (MIX 101.5) and Country WOEN-A-W242CT (101.9 THE RIDE)/OLEAN, NY, Country WZKZ/ALFRED, NY, News-Talk WENI-A/CORNING, NY-WENY-A/ELMIRA, NY, AC WENY-F/ELMIRA-WENI-F/SOUTH WAVERLY, PA (MAGIC 92.7/97.7), Classic Hits WGMM (GEM 98.7)/CORNING, NY, and Country WKPQ (KICKIN' COUNTRY 105.3)/HORNELL, NY to STANDARD MEDIA GROUP's ELMIRA RADIO LICENSE LLC, part of an overall $59.2 million radio and TV deal, has been priced at $1,793,468, according to the contract filed with the FCC. Likewise, the STAR CITY BROADCASTING, LLC LAFAYETTE, IN cluster sale to STANDARD's LAFAYETTE BROADCASTING LICENSE LLC, consisting of Top 40 WAZY (Z96.5) and News-Talk WSHY-A-W282CJ (104.3 THE PATRIOT)/LAFAYETTE, IN, Adult Hits WBPE (95.3 BOB FM)/BROOKSTON-LAFAYETTE, IN, W222AS/WEST LAFAYETTE, IN, and Country WYCM (Y95)/ATTICA-LAFAYETTE, IN as well as FOX/CBS/MY NETWORK TV/MeTV affiliate KJNB-LD-KJNE-LD (NORTHEAST ARKANSAS FOX/NORTHEAST ARKANSAS CBS/MeTV NORTHEAST ARKANSAS/MY NETWORK TV NORTHEAST ARKANSAS)/JONESBORO, AR; FOX/NBC affiliate WPBI-LD (FOX 16/NBC 16) and ABC/MY NETWORK TV/MeTV affiliate WPBY-LD/LAFAYETTE, IN and the NEWSHUB news operation in LITTLE ROCK, AR is priced at $27,836,162.

WPW BROADCASTING, INC. is selling Farm-News-Talk WBYS-A, Country WCDD (CD COUNTRY 107.9), and W229BZ/CANTON, IL to ILLIANA COMMUNICATIONS, LLC for $42,000 ($20,000 for real property, $22,000 for assets) plus an LMA before closing.

FOUR RIVERS COMMUNITY BROADCASTING CORPORATION is selling W226AS/SHERMANS DALE, PA to CUMBERLAND VALLEY CHRISTIAN RADIO for $1, converting an LMA to a sale. The primary station is Religion WPFG/CARLISLE, PA.

Applying for STAs were AUBURN NETWORK, INC. (W242AX/AUBURN, AL, relocating); MILNER MEDIA PARTNERS, LLC (WVLI/KANKAKEE, IL, testing new technology to save power consumption and costs); CHRISTIAN MEDIA INC. (KCMI/TERRYTOWN, NE, reduced power due to transmitter issue); SIEMBRA FERTIL P.R., INC. (WJDZ/PASTILLO, PR, new interim site to return station to the air); SAGA COMMUNICATIONS OF NEW ENGLAND, LLC (WHCU-A/ITHACA, NY, operation during daytimes with reduced power from nighttime site due to daytime tower being deemed unusable); ALPHA MEDIA LICENSEE LLC (WGZB-F/LANESVILLE, IN, temporary antenna at lower height after failure of upper section of leased tower); and EAGLE COMMUNICATIONS, INC (KQSK/CHADRON, NE, temporary antenna at studio site after tower collapse in ice and wind storm).

Filing for Silent STAs were KLDI-LP FM/DREAM AHEAD THE EMPOWERMENT INITIATIVE (KLDI-LP/LODI, CA, seeking a new site); THE MISSIONARY QUARTERMASTER, INC. (WUCG-LP/BLAIRSVILLE, GA, company Pres. LARRY FLEGLE died and station experienced equipment issues); CIRCUIT BROADCASTING OF HATTIESBURG (WGDQ/SUMRALL, MS and WJMG/HATTIESBURG, MS, needs repairs); BURBACH OF DE, LLC (WXKX/CLARKSBURG, WV, lack of program audio due to line problems); BELPRE EDUCATIONAL BROADCASTING FOUNDATION (W283BL/MALTA, OH, technical issues); and SHIRLEY M. BELL (KRRM/ROGUE RIVER, OR, owner has suffered stroke, is in proces of selling the station).

And requesting extensions of Silent STAs was RICHARD J. SAMSON as receiver for REIER BROADCASTING COMPANY, INC. (KBOZ-A, KBOZ-F, KOBB-A and KOBB-F/BOZEMAN, MT and KOZB/LIVINGSTON, MT, financial difficulties, stations for sale).

« see more Net News