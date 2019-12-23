Jackie Paige

RADIO ONE Urban AC WKYS has named JACKIE PAIGE as its new midday personality and MD, according to RADIO ONE VP Programming KASHON POWELL, beginning MONDAY, JANUARY 6th.

PAIGE comes from RADIO ONE Urban WCDX/RICHMOND, VA, where she was also the Midday host and Music Director. JACKIE was born and raised in CHARLOTTE, NC. Her love for broadcast began as a teenager and led to her pursuit of a degree in broadcast journalism at HAMPTON UNIVERSITY, where she also served as a personality on the university’s radio station.

PAIGE has volunteered with several well-known organizations, including GIRL SCOUTS, THE MAKE-A-WISH FOUNDATION, COASTAL CAROLINA WOMEN'S SHELTER, TEACH FOR AMERICA and BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS. In her free time, she enjoys working out, traveling and dance. She is also a proud member of DELTA SIGMA THETA SORORITY.

Commented PAIGE, “I’m truly excited and honored to be joining the WKYS team. I’d like to thank JEFF WILSON, MARSHA LANDESS, KASON POWELL, MIKE SWIFT, MATT MYERS and my entire RADIO ONE family for their support. It’s been an amazing ride in the 804 and the journey continues in the DMV!”

Added RADIIO ONE VP Programming KASHON POWELL, “We are extremely excited to welcome JACKIE PAIGE to the RADIO ONE DC programming staff. She possesses a positive attitude and work ethic that simply can’t be taught. She’s an ideal fit for RADIO ONE DC, and we are excited to have her join the team."

Said WKYS PD MIKE "SWIFT" POWELL, “I am pleased to add JACKIE PAIGE to the WKYS line-up. Her energy will be a welcome addition to our team, and we look forward to creating compelling multi-platform content in middays."

