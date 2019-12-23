Exclusive Analysis From Research Director, Inc.

‘Twas the week before CHRISTMAS and all through the land, radio elves were anxiously awaiting the NIELSEN decision. Was their station naughty or nice? Will the holiday be one of joyous cheer or nervous fretting? Was the DECEMBER survey to be believed or ignored? This is what The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. – along with the elves from XTRENDS – are here to divine. While you were doing your last-minute shopping, we were poring over reams of data concerning the twelfth book of the year. Let the drumming begin …

NEW YORK: Lite String

It’s not like iHEARTMEDIA AC WLTW (LITE) needs the help, but Santa provided quite the boost this time. The station flipped during the second week of the survey and reaped a massive 6+ share increase (7.1-9.6). Yes, it remained #1 and outpaced last year when it posted a 9.1 share.

MEDIACO HOLDING Urban AC WBLS was unaffected by the holiday kerfuffle (5.8-5.8) as it moved up to #2. SBS Tropical WSKQ (MEGA) had its best book since JUNE (4.7-5.1) as it moved up a couple of slots to #3. ENTERCOM Classic Hits WCBS-F seemed to feel a bit of the big guy’s wrath (5.9-4.9) as it dipped to #4. This was the station’s lowest share in over a year. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WHTZ (Z100) slipped to #5 (5.0-4.8) with its fourth down book in a row. Making a dramatic leap from a tie at #11 to #6 was ENTERCOM Hot AC WNEW, which posted its largest share in over a year (3.4-4.1).

Last month both WLTW and WHTZ were tied atop the 25-54 leaderboard. Any guess which station remained there? LITE had quite the share increase to hold on to the top spot. Z100 was off a small amount as it stepped back to #2. WSKQ moved up to #3 with its highest score in over a year. This pushed a flat WBLS down to #4. WNEW advanced three spaces to #5 with – again – its best book in over a year. iHEARTMEDIA Urban WWPR (POWER 105.1) and MEDIACO HOLDING Top 40/R WQHT (HOT 97) were tied at #6. POWER was up slightly while HOT suffered a small loss. WCBS-F fell to #8 with – again – its lowest total in over a year.

WLTW arose with a clatter to #1 18-34, which was the same spot it occupied in AUGUST and SEPTEMBER. WSKQ was up to #2 with its best outing since JANUARY. WHTZ had its lowest share since JANUARY and ended its two-book stay at #1. It dropped to #3. WQHT remained at #4 though it ended a three-book surge. WWPR repeated at #5 with a small loss.

For the fifth straight survey, WLTW was #1 18-49 though this time it announced its presence with authority thanks to a healthy dose of performance-enhancing music. WSKQ was up for the fourth book in a row as it stepped up to #2. WHTZ stepped back to #3 with a small loss. WQHT suffered the same fate as it dropped down to #4. WWPR inched up to #5 with a slight increase. It was joined in that space by WNEW, which advanced from #9. WBLS slipped to #7 with a small loss.

LOS ANGELES: Merry KOSTmas

iHEARTMEDIA AC KOST was dashing through the air as it alit at #1 6+ thanks to a nice push from Rudolph (5.2-9.3). It was slightly stronger than last year when it landed a 9.0 share. It will also be interesting to see how this develops as two other stations flipped the Santa switch later in the month. ENTERCOM Classic Hits KRTH (K-EARTH 101) slipped back to #2 (5.9-5.8) as it ended its two-book stay on top of the world. iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KBIG (104.3 MY FM) held steady at #3 though with its lowest share since APRIL (4.6-4.3). ENTERCOM Rhythmic AC KTWV (94.7 THE WAVE) stood alone at #4 (4.1-4.0) while iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KIIS (KISS) stepped up to #5 (3.9-3.7). UNIVISION Spanish Contemporary KLVE (K-LOVE 107.5) slipped to #6 with its first down book since APRIL (4.1-3.5).

Last month KOST had fallen to its lowest 25-54 rank in over a year (#6 tie). Throw on some CHRISTMAS tuneage and like magic the station was #1. KRTH was actually up for the fourth straight survey but saw its three-book winning streak halted as it stepped down to #2. A flat KIIS moved up to #3 displacing cluster sister KBIG. MY FM slipped to #4 with its third down book in a row. It was tied with SBS Regional Mexican KLAX (97.9 LA RAZA), which remained in place with a slight decrease. KLVE dropped four places to #6 and was tied with ENTERCOM Adult Hits KCBS-F (93. 1 JACK FM).

Earning leap o’ the month honors was KOST. The station moved from a tie at #12 to #1 18-34 – more than doubling its previous share in the process. KRTH remained in orbit at #2 as it landed its largest share since MARCH. KIIS had a small loss as it dropped from the demo lead to #3. MERUELO Top 40/R KPWR (POWER 106) was flat and stable at #4. Its arch nemesis – iHEARTMEDIA Urban KRRL (REAL 92.3) – slipped to #5 with its smallest share since FEBRUARY. ENTERCOM Alternative KROQ (K-ROCK) moved up to #6 with its best outing in over a year. SBS Spanish AC KXOL (MEGA 96.3) stepped back to a tie at #7 as it returned most of last month’s impressive gain. Also making quite the leap was UNIVISION Spanish Adult Hits KRCD. The station started at #21 and ended at a tie at #9.

KOST ended a two-book 18-49 slide, more than doubled its previous share, and landed firmly at #1 by a wide margin. KRTH had its best share in over a year but it was not enough to keep the station at #1. After two straight surveys at that location, it moved back to #2. KIIS slipped to #3 with a slight decrease while KBIG dropped down to #4 with its lowest share in over a year. The two stations previously tied at #4 dissolved their arrangement. KLAX slipped to #5 with a small loss while KLVE landed at #8 with its smallest share since JULY.

CHICAGO: Santa Lite

Getting an early jump on the holiday hoopla, iHEARTMEDIA AC WLIT (93.9 LITE FM) flipped the Frosty switch before this survey actually began. It worked. The station more than doubled its previous 6+ share (4.7-9.5) as it leapfrogged the three stations that had been at #1. LITE also bested last year’s 8.4 share. The previous #1 trio were no longer leaders nor partners. iHEARTMEDIA Urban AC WVAZ (V103) stepped back to #2 (5.1-5.4) while ENTERCOM News WBBM-A dropped to #3 (5.1-5.0). CUMULUS Classic Hits WLS-F ended up at #4 (5.1-4.8). HUBBARD Classic Rock WDRV (THE DRIVE 97.1 FM) reversed to #5 (4.8-4.7). Of note was the rise of ENTERCOM AAA WXRT. Though the station was flat for the second book in a row (3.8-3.8), it did rise to its highest ranking in over a year - #6.

As with the 6+ demo, WLIT more than doubled its previous 25-54 share as it moved from #8 to #1. WLS-F shed a bit of share as it dropped back to a solid #2. WVAZ stepped up to #3 thanks to its highest share in over a year. HUBBARD AC WSHE dropped to #4 as it ended a very strong four-book surge. WDRV was off slightly but remained at #5. It was forced to share the moment with UNIVISION Regional Mexican WOJO (QUE BUENA 105.1), which inched up from a tie at #6 with a slight increase. Every year it seems the one station that suffers the most from Santa’s cruelty is HUBBARD Hot AC WTMX (101.9 THE MIX). That trend continued as the station fell from #3 to #10 with its lowest score in over a year.

That infernal BURL IVES was ratings gold for WLIT. The station more than doubled its previous 18-34 share as it rocketed from #13 to #1. This knocked WDRV – which was off a bit – from the top to #2. It was tied with WOJO, which remained in place with a flat performance. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WKSC (103.5 KISS FM) took two steps upward to #4 with its best outing since APRIL. CUMULUS Alternative WKQX held steady at #5 though with its lowest total since JULY. WSHE slipped to #6 as it ended a very strong three-book surge. WLS-F fell from a share of the #2 position to #7 as it returned a good portion of last month’s huge increase.

This may sound like a broken record or an infinite loop but WLIT more than doubled its previous 18-49 share as it advanced from a tie at #8 to #1. WOJO moved up to #2 with a slight increase while WLS-F fell from first to third as it returned all of last month’s solid increase. WDRV stood alone at #4 with a small loss while WKSC was up three places to #5 with a slight increase. WSHE slid from #2 to #6 and was tied with ENTERCOM Rhythmic AC WBMX (104.3 JAMS). WKQX dropped to #8 but was only a small distance away from cracking the top five.

SAN FRANCISCO: Not So Fast Santa

The onslaught of holiday cheer was not enough to give Santa another 6+ victory. BONNEVILLE AC KOIT did not make the move until the third week of the survey. Still, that was enough to make it the leading music station as it rose from a tie at #9 to #3 overall (3.5-4.8). It was not quite up to last year’s level when it debuted with a 6.4 share. ENTERCOM News KCBS-A led the way for the fourth straight survey (8.2-7.8). KQED INC. N/T KQED was again in second place (7.3-7.5).

iHEARTMEDIA AC KISQ (THE BREEZE 98.1) held steady at #4 (4.5-4.4) while ENTERCOM Hot AC KLLC (ALICE @ 97.3) repeated at #5 (4.4-4.3). CUMULUS Classic Rock KSAN (107.7 THE BONE) saw its three-book stay in the top five come to a halt. The station dropped from #3 to #10 (4.8-3.5).

The top two spots 25-54 remained the same as before. KQED was in first place for the second book in a row while iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/R KMEL repeated at #2. Both stations had small losses. KOIT advanced from #7 to #3 with its best book since, well, the last time it was playing this stuff. BONNEVILLE Top 40/M KMVQ (99.7 NOW) moved up to #4 thanks to its fourth straight up book. Three stations had been tied at #3. KLLC slipped to #5 just by being flat. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KYLD (WILD 94.9) and KSAN remained an item but moved to #6. They were just ahead of iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KIOI (STAR 101.3), which moved up to #8 with its best book since JANUARY.

Santa, schmanta. KMEL was flat 18-34. By flat we mean the station remained #1 and was in double digits for the second book in a row. It had nearly a four-share lead over KMVQ, which moved up to #2 with its best score in over a year. KOIT had a solid increase as it moved up to #3 where it was tied with KQED, which stepped back from #2. KYLD slipped to #5 despite a small gain. The two previous occupants of that position slipped back a bit. KIOI was at #6 while KLLC ended up at #7. This one came out of the blue. CUMULUS Talk KSFO-A went from #28 to a tie at #8 as it more than quintupled its previous share.

For the fourth straight survey KMEL was #1 18-49 … barely. The station shed some share while KOIT moved up three places to #2 and was this close (see my fingers?) to tying for the lead. KQED slipped to #3 with a small loss while KMVQ stepped back to #4 despite being up for the fourth book in a row. KLLC stepped up to #5 with a slight increase while KYLD dropped to #6 with its lowest share in over a year.

DALLAS-FT.WORTH: Santa Got Kissed

The earliest adopter of the Santa doctrine was iHEARTMEDIA AC KDGE (STAR 102.1). The station went all yule tidey during the second week of the survey. That was enough to drive it from #9 to #3 6+ (3.8-5.0). It did not quite hit last year’s mark of a 5.1 share. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KHKS (106.1 KISS FM) remained your market leader, though with its lowest share in over a year (6.2-5.7). SALEM Christian Contemporary KLTY also got all festive but only at the very end of the survey. Its regular format did just fine as the station remained at #2 (5.6-5.3). CUMULUS Country KSCS slipped to #4 (4.9-4.7). iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KDMX (NOW 102.9) stepped down to #5 with its third up book in a row (4.5-4.6). It was tied with ENTERCOM Classic Hits KLUV (K-LOVE), which remained in place (4.4-4.6). CUMULUS Talk WBAP-A fell out of the top five. It landed at #9 (4.4-4.1).

As with the previous demo, KHKS had its lowest 25-54 share in over a year. This did not affect its ranking as the station was still #1. However, #2 KSCS had its best performance in over a year to cut the gap to under a share. KDGE advanced from a tie at #9 to #3 thanks to a healthy dose of CHRISTMAS past. It was tied with SERVICE Urban KKDA (K104), which moved up from a tie at #5 with its third up book in a row. UNIVISION Regional Mexican KLNO (QUE BUENA 94.1) slipped to #5 as it ended a four-book surge. It joined forces with a flat KDMX, which remained in place. KLTY slipped to #7 but was barely outside the top five.

KHKS experienced a significant share drop 18-34 but still maintained a healthy lead over the rest of the market. Charging into second place was ENTERCOM Alternative KVIL (ALT 103.7). The station easily had its best book in over a year as it motored up from a tie at #12. KLUV stepped up to #3 as it regained all of last month’s share loss. KSCS slipped to #4 while KLNO stepped down to #5. KDMX slid to #6 with only a slight decrease and was tied with URBAN ONE Top 40/R KBFB (97.9 THE BEAT). The Polar Express took KDGE from a tie at #12 to a tie at #10.

It was another fourteen-book share low for KHKS. This time 18-49. It still held better than a share lead over #2 KSCS, which was up slightly. KKDA stepped up to #3 with its best outing since JULY. Rudolph guided KDGE from a tie at #11 to #4 while KLUV moved up to #5 with a slight increase. KLNO slipped to #6 with a slight decrease while KDMX fell to #7 with its smallest share since FEBRUARY.

Time to come up for air. The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. need to stuff some stockings but we will be back in the wink of an eye with round two of the DECEMBER ratings roundup. This will focus on HOUSTON, WASHINGTON, DC, ATLANTA, PHILADELPHIA, and BOSTON.

