Craig David (DFP Phographic/Shutterstock)

RCA RECORDS recording artist and singer/songwriter CRAIG DAVID will perform a live concert for BBC ONE on NEW YEARS EVE.

DAVID will take the stage at CENTRAL HALL WESTIMINSTER as BIG BEN strikes MIDNIGHT over LONDON's famed fireworks display over the RIVER THAMES.



Commented DAVID, “I can’t think of a better way to see in the NEW YEAR and NEW DECADE than performing and celebrating with you all. It’s going to be a night to remember!”

BBC Music TV Commissioning Head JAN YOUNGHUSBAND said, “CRAIG is famous for his blistering live sets, so I’m thrilled that he will be ringing in NEW YEAR by performing live for BBC ONE viewers.”

"CRAIG DAVID Rocks BIG BEN Live" is a BBC STUDIOS production for BBC ONE.

