iHEARTRADIO has announced three ICON AWARDS which will be presented at the 2020 iHEARTRADIO PODCAST AWARDS streaming live FRIDAY JANUARY 17th at 8p. (PT) via a LIVEXLIVE stream and on iHEARTMEDIA radio stations nationwide from the iHEARTRADIO THEATER in LOS ANGELES The second annual event will honor the NEW YORK TIMES’ “1619” podcast with the SOCIAL IMPACT AWARD, NPR’s “Life Kit” podcast with the INNOVATOR AWARD PRESENTED BY ZOOM and TENDERFOOT TV's PAYNE LINDSEY and DONALD ALBRIGHT with the AUDIO PIONEER AWARD.

iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK President CONAL BURNS stated, “We’re thrilled to honor ‘1619,’ ‘Life Kit’ and TENDERFOOT TV as this year’s iHEARTRADIO PODCAST ICON winners. From history to true crime to everyday guidance, their work is as diverse as it is trailblazing, and they make it easy to understand why podcasts have become a must-listen for millions of people each and every day.”

THE NEW YORK TIMES'’ “1619” podcast is a five-episode series that is part of a major initiative by the newspaper to observe the 400th anniversary of the beginning of AMERICAN slavery and reframe the history of the UNITED STATES by understanding that 1619 was the nation’s true founding.

NPR’s “Life Kit,” provides listeners with practical information and guidance to help them improve their lives. The podcast episodes are aggregated in topical playlists for deep dives.

Director/independent filmmaker PAYNE LINDSEY, and music industry veteran, DONALD ALBRIGHT paved the way for true crime podcasts with TENDERFOOT TV.

Nominees were announced on NOVEMBER 12th and include podcasts from all creators, distributors and platforms with a panel of blue-ribbon podcast industry leaders, creatives and visionaries determining the winners across categories including Music, Comedy, Crime, News, Sports & Recreation, Food, Business & Finance and more. Podcast fans themselves will once again decide the winner of the Best Podcast of the Year award through social voting on TWITTER through JANUARY 10th. Select category winners will be announced during the live show and stream. For a full list of categories, visit iHeartPodcastAwards.com.

